Mourinho fined over tax fraud in Spain but dodges jail

Madrid — Football manager Jose Mourinho has avoided jail for tax fraud as part of a deal with Spanish prosecutors revealed on Tuesday but will pay a fine of close to €2m.

The 56-year-old Portuguese is accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012 when he coached Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to the agreement, Mourinho accepted a one-year jail sentence immediately commuted to a fine of €182,500. He will also have to pay an additional penalty of €1.98m.

Mourinho, sacked by Manchester United in December following a string of disappointing performances, is the latest high-profile football figure to be judged over his tax affairs in Spain.

Spanish prosecutors accuse Mourinho, who coached Real Madrid in 2010 and 2013, of failing to declare income of €1.6m in 2011 and €1.7m in 2012. The grounds for the case, as with a series of football stars based in Spain, is how income from Mourinho’s image rights was managed and declared.

Prosecutors believe by ceding his image rights to a series of companies based in tax havens, Mourinho committed fraud by not declaring the income those companies made from his image rights.

