Cristiano Ronaldo effect: Chinese fans drop Real Madrid for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Real Madrid has seen Juventus’s popularity rocket in China, up nearly 70% by one measure, as top European clubs vie for supremacy in the Asian country.

The Portuguese forward has made his presence felt on the pitch, netting 17 goals in 22 Serie A games to put Juventus well on course to retain their Italian league title.

Ronaldo, who cost Juventus about €110m in the last off-season, was at it again at the weekend, scoring twice before the Turin side were held 3-3 at home by Parma.

Off the pitch, the Portuguese — who turned 34 on Tuesday — has made a similarly emphatic impact in China, the world’s second-biggest economy and home to a growing number of football supporters.

In the week of Ronaldo’s transfer in July 2018, Juventus added 308,000 followers across the Twitter-like Weibo, social media and messaging app WeChat, and video app Douyin (known elsewhere as TikTok), the Italian club said.

That popularity has held, Juventus say, its number of followers on Weibo jumping 68.5% between July and December 2018 — a surge in interest that appears undiminished by a police investigation into the star launched in the same year.

Juventus declined to comment on an allegation of rape levelled at Ronaldo, who vehemently denies the claim made by a woman in the US. More fans ultimately mean more money, and suddenly Ronaldo’s transfer fee does not look so extortionate.

Experts call China an “icon market” because its football fans tend to support an individual rather than a team. So when Ronaldo moved clubs, thousands of Chinese fans went with him in the digital world.

“It’s beyond football,” Giorgio Ricci, chief revenue officer of Juventus, said, addressing Ronaldo’s immense pulling power. “Ronaldo’s success in China is not simply connected to his performance on the pitch and achievements over the years.

“Players have a stronger influence on [Chinese] fans than teams. Fans online have become increasingly interested in individuals, as players have almost 30% more combined followers than their clubs.”

Juventus’s gain was Real’s loss in China, which along with the US is a key overseas market for European football clubs. Real may have won the Champions League again, but they suffered a net reduction of about 8,000 followers after Ronaldo’s departure, a recent report by Shanghai-based digital marketing firm Mailman read.

