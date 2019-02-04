Sport / Soccer

Body found in wreckage of plane carrying Sala

Privately funded underwater search finds aircraft on seabed near Guernsey

04 February 2019 - 15:28 Agency Staff
A man holds a sports magazine and yellow tulips as fans gather in Nantes' city centre after news that newly signed Cardiff City soccer player Emiliano Sala is missing, on January 22 2019. File photo: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE
A man holds a sports magazine and yellow tulips as fans gather in Nantes' city centre after news that newly signed Cardiff City soccer player Emiliano Sala is missing, on January 22 2019. File photo: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

London — Air accident investigators say they have  found the wreckage of the missing aircraft carrying Premier League soccer player Emiliano Sala on the seabed near Guernsey and that a body was visible inside.

The 28-year-old Argentina-born forward had been en route from Nantes in western France with pilot David Ibbotson to make his debut for Welsh team Cardiff City when the plane is believed to have crashed into the sea on January 21.

“The object is wreckage from the missing Piper Malibu aircraft,” Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch said. “Tragically, in video footage, one occupant is visible amidst the wreckage. The branch is now considering the next steps, in consultation with the families of the pilot and passenger, and the police.”

The wreckage was found on Sunday following a privately funded underwater search which began after two seat cushions were found  on the French coast that likely belonged to the aircraft.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it had concluded it was the missing Piper Malibu aircraft. It issued  an underwater image of the crashed plane with part of its registration number — N264DB — clearly visible.

“The image shows the rear left side of the fuselage including part of the aircraft registration,” the branch said. “We intend to publish an interim report within one month of the accident occurring.” 
Reuters

Hopes fade for footballer Sala after English Channel crash

Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala, who signed with the Premier League club on Saturday for €17m, messaged ahead of the flight that the plane was ...
Sport
11 days ago

Most read

1.
Super heroes sizzle in Cape Town rugby fest
Sport / Rugby
2.
Proteas win a Wanderers thriller
Sport
3.
Accident ends Chiefs teen Wiseman Meyiwa’s career
Sport / Soccer
4.
Blitzboks title hopes left in tatters
Sport / Rugby
5.
Solskjaer has Molde owners’ support to land ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.