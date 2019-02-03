Sport / Soccer

Marcus Rashford scores winner on his 100th Premier League appearance

Combination with Pogba pays off again

03 February 2019 - 18:53 Andrew Cawthorne
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. Picture: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. Picture: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford scored on his 100th Premier League appearance on Sunday to secure a 1-0 win over Leicester City that kept interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dream start going at his old club.

Having missed a simple header early on, Rashford made up for it in the eighth minute when he latched onto a lovely dink from Paul Pogba over the Leicester defence to smash the ball past Kasper Schmeichel from close range.

The victory moved United  onto 48 points, two adrift of Chelsea in fourth place, while Leicester stayed 11th on 32.

Twenty-one-year-old Rashford is the youngest player to reach a century of top-flight appearances for Manchester United since Ryan Giggs in December 1993.

He and Pogba have been in superb form since former Manchester United favourite Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, guiding the club to nine wins and a draw in all competitions.

After being second best in the first half, Leicester came roaring back in the second and should have equalised. Jamie Vardy’s 61st minute overhead volley was clawed away by David de Gea, and Rachid Ghezzal’s 77th-minute free kick was flying in before the Spanish goalkeeper tipped it over. 

Reuters

Solskjaer has Molde owners’ support to land permanent Man United job

Caretaker manager says he has the full support of his Norwegian club to stay on at the Red Devils
Sport
3 hours ago

Tough week ahead for City in title chase

Manchester City, five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League, face Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea in the next week
Sport
3 days ago

Long-awaited title Liverpool’s to lose after Man City slip up

Jurgen Klopp’s team will have a seven-point lead over Manchester City with just 14 games left if they beat Leicester
Sport
3 days ago

Puel hopes Leicester can maintain ‘big club’ run

Foxes face league leaders Liverpool, then in-form Manchester United and Spurs
Sport
4 days ago

