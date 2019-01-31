Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr and his main striker — the Absa Premiership’s leading goalscorer‚ Mwape Musonda — were on Wednesday announced as the PSL’s coach and player for the block period of December and January.

Englishman Kerr‚ a former Arcadia Shepherds left-back‚ has been in charge of Lidoda Duvha for just over two months‚ but has now impressively become the first Leopards coach in 10 years to win the accolade.

His brilliant start at Leopards saw him winning three matches out of six since making his debut in a 1-0 home loss to log-leaders Bidvest Wits (although he was not on the bench) on December 1.

Musonda’s form has also vastly improved under Kerr and the Zambian is now topping the league’s scorers’ chart with eight goals in 15 of the 17 matches played by his team so far.

“When somebody told me that I’ve got the award I was obviously delighted having got it at such a short time‚” said Kerr‚ the former coach of Gor Mahia of Kenya and Simba SC of Tanzania.

“I didn’t want anybody to get carried away with it because even though we’ve done very‚ very well recently‚ we’ve won nothing yet. I want to keep it quiet and keep everybody’s mind on what we need to do week in and week out.

"It’s an honour to be given this award because before I came to Black Leopards everybody said I made a mistake and I was crazy,” he said.