City grab three points from Chiefs

31 January 2019 - 05:05 Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs controlled most of the game and pried enough chances to have felt they had been the victims of a smash-and-grab as Cape Town City sneaked a 1-0 Absa Premiership win at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

As so often happens when a team cannot take their chances they concede.

Another horror error from Chiefs’ low-on-confidence goalkeeper Virgil Vries allowed substitute Edmilson Dove a 79th-minute winner.

City were reduced to 10 men in the 83rd when Zukile Kewuti was dismissed. The Citizens remain in fourth place, but now only four points behind leaders Bidvest Wits, both having played 18 games.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was so pleased with
the debut performance in the 1-0 Nedbank Cup win against Tornado FC of Happy Mashiane that he gave the promoted 21-year-old a second start on the left wing.

City came to Johannesburg on form, having scored 13 goals in five games, and going unbeaten in six. But this was still a Cape team travelling to altitude and Gauteng, which does not always go well.

Benni McCarthy’s team struggled in the first half, where Chiefs should have gone a few goals up.

Mashiane set up Chiefs’ first chance, beating Keanu Cupido down the left.

City had a rare chance when Thamsanqa Mkhize’s chip across the area found Gift Links to volley low, Vries stopping with his legs. From Siphelele Ntshangase’s pass from deep in his half Hendrick Ekstein beat Thato Mokeke and fed Billiat
free on the left, who tamely could not sweep past goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh.

In the 68th Ntshangase’s intercept was worked via Billiat’s chip to Castro on the left, who forced a fingertip save. From the corner, Billiat’s delivery was cleared as far as Ntshangase, whose drive low and hard took a big deflection off Kwanda Mngonyama’s outstretched leg onto the left upright.

Vries’s error-plagued stint in goal for Chiefs while Itumeleng Khune has been injured continued. He spilled Links’s free-kick from the right, as Dove got a foot to the loose ball to score.

Kewuti went in studs up on Ntshangase for a dangerous challenge that warranted referee Khulekani Thusi’s red card.

Players’ union calls for preferential tax for footballers

Serious financial challenges faced by retired players discussed at Safa meeting
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs’ Middendorp seeks remedy for impotent strikers

Team needed an extra-time own goal to progress to the last 16 in nervy 1-0 win over Eastern Cape amateurs Tornado FC in the first round of the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Banyana coach Desriee Ellis unfazed as goalkeeper retires

Roxanne Barker bids farewell as a clutch of replacements are poised for a place
Sport
2 days ago

Safa asks for league postponement ahead of crunch Afcon qualifier

Coach wants to assemble Bafana players early for crunch Nations Cup qualifier against Libya
Sport
2 days ago

Benni McCarthy wants to make a statement against Kaizer Chiefs

With his side on a six-game unbeaten run‚ the Cape Town City coach has reason to believe he can beat the bogeyman 
Sport
1 day ago

