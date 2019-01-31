City grab three points from Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs controlled most of the game and pried enough chances to have felt they had been the victims of a smash-and-grab as Cape Town City sneaked a 1-0 Absa Premiership win at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

As so often happens when a team cannot take their chances they concede.

Another horror error from Chiefs’ low-on-confidence goalkeeper Virgil Vries allowed substitute Edmilson Dove a 79th-minute winner.

City were reduced to 10 men in the 83rd when Zukile Kewuti was dismissed. The Citizens remain in fourth place, but now only four points behind leaders Bidvest Wits, both having played 18 games.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was so pleased with

the debut performance in the 1-0 Nedbank Cup win against Tornado FC of Happy Mashiane that he gave the promoted 21-year-old a second start on the left wing.

City came to Johannesburg on form, having scored 13 goals in five games, and going unbeaten in six. But this was still a Cape team travelling to altitude and Gauteng, which does not always go well.

Benni McCarthy’s team struggled in the first half, where Chiefs should have gone a few goals up.