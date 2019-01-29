Sundowns turn attention to the league

Mamelodi Sundowns were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup at the weekend but coach Pitso Mosimane has taken positives out of the 2-1 loss to Chippa United.

Sundowns must bounce back quickly from the defeat in Port Elizabeth to be ready for their Absa Premiership clash against AmaZulu at Loftus on Tuesday, a match Mosimane says is a must-win.

Victory for Sundowns over AmaZulu by at least two goals will see them move to the top of the log standings with two games in hand and put pressure on Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates, the other pacesetters.

“We were disappointed we didn’t win‚ we wanted to win but it’s the Cup and shocks are possible," ” said Mosimane.

“We missed so many chances that I began to ask myself whether it would be just one of those days. But if we look at the positives‚ it does relieve some of the possible fixture congestion. We might have more time to rest between games now.

“You have to think of all the yellow and red cards and injuries that you pick up along the way. I’m unhappy with the result, but not unhappy with the play. I think we played well. We conceded goals at a critical stage and from a set piece. I like that we played to win and I thought probably as the game went on‚ that in the last 30 minutes they would be stronger than us because they were a well-rested team.

“I thought that our programme would take a toll on us and that Chippa would be stronger‚ but we were stronger at the end. It just shows the mentality of the team — fighting to win and believing they can win. It also shows their minds are right and they are looking after themselves off the pitch."

Looking to the clash against AmaZulu‚ Mosimane said: “It’s a must-win for us as we catch up our league fixtures.”