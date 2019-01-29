Sport / Soccer

Players’ union calls for preferential tax for footballers

SA Football Players Union president calls for tax breaks for players

29 January 2019 - 17:51 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The  SA Football Players Union (Safpu)  wants the government to review tax for footballers as one of the ways of addressing the serious financial challenges players face after they retire.

The harsh realities of life after football came to the fore after the recent death of Bafana Bafana star Phil “Chippa” Masinga. This prompted the SA Football Association (Safa) to convene a meeting with  interested parties at Safa House in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The meeting included representatives from the Gauteng provincial government‚ Safpu‚ the  SA Football Coaches Association and the SA Masters and Legends Football Association.

The argument was that footballers and sports stars should not be taxed at the same rate as other professionals because of the short timespan of their careers.

Also discussed were ideas for creating business and coaching opportunities for former players‚ retirement and pension funds‚ an SA football hall of fame and skills-sharing programmes.

“Government must show that they care about people who play sport, and rethink the tax system‚” said Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe.

“We need to look at the NDP  [National Development Plan] because it does not say much about this issue of tax for footballers. 

“When players retire there is usually a crisis and we want this issue to be addressed immediately. If government tells us this has not been done before‚ our stance is that we want to be the first to introduce tax relief for footballers in the world.”

Safa president Danny Jordaan agreed t urgent discussions were needed with the government to find solutions.

“How is it that a banker‚ a teacher or any other professional is taxed the same as a footballer on the same salary, but they don’t have the same lifespan?” asked Jordaan.

“Footballers don’t have the same benefits such as car‚ housing‚ medical aid and other allowances. So‚ we must meet with government as soon as possible to address this issue. I don’t want this meeting to be another talkshop‚ but have meaningful outcomes. We need to organise ourselves.”

Among the speakers was former Bafana defender David Nyathi‚ who said former players are not valued in SA.

“Nobody respects former footballers because they say we know nothing about the game that we played and love dearly‚” he said. "That’s why you have a situation where Dwight Yorke and John Barnes are [TV] analysts here — it’s because nobody respects us‚” said Nyathi.

Former Bafana striker Hareaipha Marumo said tax relief is possible.  He suggested that players  receive a share of the gate takings.

A working group was formed to meet the sport and education departments and the Treasury.

Safa asks for league postponement ahead of crunch Afcon qualifier

Coach wants to assemble Bafana players early for crunch Nations Cup qualifier against Libya
Sport
23 hours ago

Chiefs’ Middendorp seeks remedy for impotent strikers

Team needed an extra-time own goal to progress to the last 16 in nervy 1-0 win over Eastern Cape amateurs Tornado FC in the first round of the ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Banyana coach Desriee Ellis unfazed as goalkeeper retires

Roxanne Barker bids farewell as a clutch of replacements are poised for a place
Sport
13 hours ago

Chiefs scrape through with own goal

Brave Tornado make Amakhosi battle into the second round of the Nedbank Cup
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Chiefs teen Nkosingiphile Ngcobo can move up
Sport / Soccer
2.
Chiefs’ Middendorp seeks remedy for impotent ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Proteas are on a learning curve, says Faf
Sport / Cricket
4.
Rose weathers thorny start to claim 10th PGA Tour ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sundowns turn attention to the league
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Safa asks for league postponement ahead of crunch Afcon qualifier
Sport / Soccer

Chiefs’ Middendorp seeks remedy for impotent strikers
Sport / Soccer

Banyana coach Desriee Ellis unfazed as goalkeeper retires
Sport / Soccer

Chiefs scrape through with own goal
Sport / Soccer

Cape Town City send out a warning after breezing past SuperSport
Sport / Soccer

Chiefs teen Nkosingiphile Ngcobo can move up
Sport / Soccer

Sundowns turn attention to the league
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.