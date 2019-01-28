Sport / Soccer

Safa asks for league postponement ahead of crunch Afcon qualifier

Coach wants to assemble Bafana players early for crunch Nations Cup qualifier against Libya

28 January 2019 - 18:39 Mark Gleeson
Stuart Baxter. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Stuart Baxter. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Image:

 The SA Football Association (Safa) has written to the  Premier Soccer League (PSL) to ask for a postponement of matches on the weekend of March 15-17 so that Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter  can assemble the squad early ahead of the crunch African Nations Cup qualifier against Libya.

The issue will be discussed at the PSL board of governors’ meeting in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Also  on the agenda is television rights in the light of a review by the Independent Communications Authority of SA  and Safa constitutional amendments that threaten the league’s independence.

Ordinarily‚ Baxter would only be able to assemble his players on Monday‚ March 18, when the Fifa window for international matches starts, but he wants more time to prepare his troops for the all-important match.

The game against Libya is yet to be fixed but will either be on Friday, March 22; Saturday,  March 23; or Sunday‚ March 24. The venue will be either Egypt or Tunisia because Libya’s tenuous security situation means they are banned from hosting international matches.

Baxter wants more time to work with his players for the vital away game in which a loss for SA will see them miss out on qualification for the 2019 finals in Egypt.

Bafana need only to draw the game but it promises to be an intimidating affair against a Libyan side who are mainly home-based and therefore able to hold an extensive camp before the encounter.

Baxter is hoping the local clubs‚ despite a tight fixture schedule‚ will agree to the postponement although he has no chance of persuading overseas clubs to release the likes of Keegan Dolly‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ Lebogang Mothiba‚ Thulani Serero‚  Percy Tau and Bongani Zungu before March 18.

Pirates and Chiefs lack stars, says Jomo Sono

The two Soweto giants need special players to inspire the masses, says former Bafana Bafana coach
Sport
3 days ago

Chiefs scrape through with own goal

Brave Tornado make Amakhosi battle into the second round of the Nedbank Cup
Sport
22 hours ago

Cape Town City send out a warning after breezing past SuperSport

I liked the work ethic and we outworked them, coach McCarthy says
Sport
1 day ago

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama slams Downs keeper for time wasting

The Park coach claims referee Moegamat Julius allowed Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango to waste time
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
A storm brewing in the Stormers camp
Sport / Rugby
2.
Malaysia stipped of world paralympics after ...
Sport
3.
Stormers warm up with 14-try rout
Sport / Rugby
4.
Cape Town City send out a warning after breezing ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Motivated Novak Djokovic sets sights on Federer ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Cape Town City send out a warning after breezing past SuperSport
Sport / Soccer

Pirates and Chiefs lack stars, says Jomo Sono
Sport / Soccer

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama slams Downs keeper for time wasting
Sport / Soccer

Zesco coach touts himself for Premier Soccer League
Sport / Soccer

Highlands snub R10m offer from rival club to buy Mothobi Mvala
Sport / Soccer

Banyana coach to shuffle her pack for Sweden
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.