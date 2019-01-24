Hopes fade for footballer Sala after English Channel crash

Guernsey — Hopes faded on Wednesday of finding Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala alive, as it emerged the Argentine had sent relatives a desperate message shortly before the light aircraft he was flying in disappeared over the English Channel.

Floating objects have been found in the water and police on the British island of Guernsey, which sits off the north coast of France, have warned that the chances of the passengers surviving were “slim”.

As rescuers in three planes and a helicopter scoured the sea, Argentine media reported that Sala sent a final message before the plane disappeared from radar about 20km north of Guernsey on Monday night.

“I’m on a plane that looks like it’s going to fall apart, and I’m leaving for Cardiff,” the 28-year-old said in a rambling WhatsApp audio message.

“If in an hour and a half you have no news from me, I don’t know if they will send people to look for me, because they will not find me, you know ... I’m so scared,” he said.

The player’s mother, Mercedes, told Argentine television channel C5N that the plane belonged to Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman, but he disputed the claim.

“I can say to you categorically that the plane had nothing to do with Cardiff City,” he said.

Dalman said the club had offered to pay for his flight but Sala had “made his own arrangements”.

“I can’t tell you who arranged the flight because I don’t know.”

Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch said the single engine Piper PA-46 Malibu plane was registered in the US.

The pilot, the only other person in the plane, was named in British media as 60-year-old Dave Ibbotson, a married father of three from Scunthorpe in northern England.

Sala, who signed with the Premier League club on Saturday from French Ligue 1 club Nantes for a reported fee of €17m, was due to attend a training session with Cardiff on Tuesday.

Rescuers said they had covered an area of 3,000km² in the Channel and spotted “a number of floating objects in the water”.

In an update on Wednesday, Guernsey Coast Guard captain David Barker said there was “as yet no trace today of the missing aircraft”.

The pilot had requested to lower his altitude shortly before air traffic control in neighbouring Jersey lost contact with the plane.

Rescuers’ hopes rest in the possibility that the passengers are in a life raft.

