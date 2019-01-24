Sport / Soccer

SO CCER

Highlands snub R10m offer from rival club to buy Mothobi Mvala

'Nobody’s going to touch any of these players,' says coach Owen da Gama

24 January 2019 - 05:03 Marc Strydom
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Highlands Park turned down an offer of R10m from a rival club to buy their star forward Mothobi Mvala‚ Park coach Owen da Gama has revealed.

Da Gama‚ speaking after his team’s 2-1 Premiership defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night‚ was asked if he expected to have any players poached from his team.

“No. There’s no chance of that. Highlands Park is not a selling team‚” Da Gama said. “A team offered us R10m for Mothobi, and we refused.”

Da Gama said he could not divulge which team.

“But Highlands Park is not a selling team‚” he said. “All these players have got two or more years on their contracts. Nobody’s going to touch any of these players. You can’t keep building players for other teams.

“We did that in the past. Now you’ve got to build that team.”

Da Gama was asked whether turning down an offer of R10m for a player is an indication that Highlands are well off. “I wouldn’t say they’re well off‚ but Highlands Park is financially sound‚” he said.

Asked if he regretted the club not selling Mvala‚ he said: “No. No. It’s worth more than R10-million [to keep him].

“I think what the club is looking at is of there are opportunities for him to go overseas. You can’t just be weakening yourself just for money.

“If you truly want to achieve something you’ve got to keep your players and build them‚ and fight as hard as you can.”

Highlands’ defeat against Sundowns ended a six-match unbeaten run as the promoted team remained in a creditable ninth place in the PSL.

 

Zesco coach touts himself for Premier Soccer League

The big man nicknamed 'Chicken' has impressed with the sharpness and tactical astuteness of Zesco in his two stints
Sport
1 day ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Funeral focus on retired players’ plight evokes déjà vu

Safa's Danny Jordaan undertakes to meet sports stakeholders about financial difficulties of former players. But we’ve heard all of this before, ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Banyana coach to shuffle her pack for Sweden

Coach Desiree Ellis is hoping to test more players ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in France
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs’ puzzling tactical changes go unexplained

Coach Ernst Middendorp’s switch raise eyebrows as Chiefs stumble
Sport
2 days ago

No rest for Benni’s title-chasing troops

Benni McCarthy will not rest any Cape Town City players ahead of a difficult run of fixtures in February
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns march on but Mosimane is furious with Wydad

Sundowns had ‘so many opportunities to seal it’, says coach
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed may be in hot water
Sport / Cricket
2.
Serena Williams crashes out of Australian Open
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama slams Downs ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Highlands snub R10m offer from rival club to buy ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Karolina Pliskova wins the ‘head’ game against ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Zesco coach touts himself for Premier Soccer League
Sport / Soccer

Chiefs’ puzzling tactical changes go unexplained
Sport / Soccer

No rest for Benni’s title-chasing troops
Sport / Soccer

Sundowns march on but Mosimane is furious with Wydad
Sport / Soccer

Maritzburg can escape relegation, vows coach Muhsin Ertugral
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.