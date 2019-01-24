Sport / Soccer

David Beckham buys into Salford City

24 January 2019 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Former England captain David Beckham in Paris, France, October 2 2018. Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUGIVNAU
Former England captain David Beckham in Paris, France, October 2 2018. Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUGIVNAU

London — David Beckham has bought a stake in English nonleague side Salford City, following in the footsteps of his former Manchester United teammates in the “Class of 92”.

The 43-year-old has joined former United teammates Ryan Giggs, Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt and secured a 10% stake in the club.

The Class of 92 now own 60% of the club, but Singapore business person Peter Lim remains the largest shareholder, with the remaining 40%.

“It’s a proud moment for me to join Peter Lim and the ‘Class of 92’ lads as an owner of Salford City FC,” said Beckham.

“It’s a really special club and a special group of people. My early years in Manchester were all spent in Salford. I grew up there in many ways, so to be able to finally join the lads and the club today is a great feeling.”

The Class of 92 said in a statement: “From the very beginning we wanted David to be involved and be with us on this incredible journey. However, circumstances and commitments didn’t allow that. Now the time is right and is an exciting time in Salford City’s history.”

Salford are third in the fifth tier of English football and promotion this year would see them reach the Football League for the first time in their history. Beckham is also among the owners of Inter Miami CF, due to play in Major League Soccer in 2020.’

The former England captain appeared in a Salford City Instagram post saying was excited to be involved with the club, located near Manchester.

“We all have ambitions and we all have goals and you have to have big ones and reach for the sky,” said Beckham.

“Salford, it’s where I grew up really, so I’ve got such great and fond memories and when all of us are sat watching our team it’s going to be a proud moment.”

AFP

