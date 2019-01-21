Sport / Soccer

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City close the gap

21 January 2019 - 11:02 Martyn Herman
Pep Guardiola. Picture: REUTERS
Pep Guardiola. Picture: REUTERS

Manchester City barely got out of second gear as they easily beat bottom club Huddersfield Town to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points on Sunday.

Danilo’s deflected shot gave City the lead in an opening half in which they were not at their sharpest. That goal took City’s goal tally to 100 in all competitions this season — making them the only club in Europe’s top five leagues to reach that total.

Pep Guardiola’s side upped the tempo early in the second half and Raheem Sterling headed in their second goal in the 54th minute before Leroy Sane made it 3-0 two minutes later.

It was a poor advert for the Premier League with Huddersfield, who look almost certain to get relegated and who parted company with manager David Wagner last week, offering next to nothing as an attacking force.

City’s fourth consecutive win since back-to-back losses over Christmas took them to 56 points from 23 games with Liverpool on 60 after they beat Crystal Palace on Saturday 4-3.

Toothless Huddersfield, who had caretaker boss Mark Hudson in charge for the first time, have only 11 points and are 10 points behind Newcastle United who are 17th.

To his credit Hudson implored his team to keep on trying to attack despite being three goals down.

However, Huddersfield never really looked like conjuring up a miracle comeback as Stevie Mounie resorted to attempting to score from 30 yards but with little effect.

A close-range header from Mounie was also well saved by Ederson towards the end.

But that incident was the City goalkeeper’s first real piece of action, which said everything about the lopsided nature of this contest.

Reuters

Leeds honour South African trailblazer Albert Johanneson

'Hurry Hurry' Johanneson scored 67 goals and played a role in helping Leeds United to win promotion to the First Division in 1964
Sport
4 days ago

English titans United claim fifth straight win

 Manchester United win in a thrilling contest against Tottenham
Sport
7 days ago

Man City put bad December behind

A victory over leaders Liverpool to kick off in the New Year completely rejuvenates the mood at the Etihad Stadium
Sport
7 days ago

Gonzalo Higuain a step closer to joining Sarri at Chelsea

The Argentina international has 'agreed terms' and is set for an imminent move to the Premier League club
Sport
11 days ago

Love him or hate him, José Mourinho was bad for Man United’s stock

The shares declined 12% in his two-and-a-half years as manager of the English soccer club
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Ottis Gibson’s fate up in the air despite ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Daryl Impey retains his crown Down Under
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Palace peril could delay Liverpool’s Premier ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Pacquiao batters Broner in lopsided world title ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Professional is the way to go, says Proteas ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Amajita coach upbeat over his ‘foreign legion’
Sport / Soccer

Leeds honour South African trailblazer Albert Johanneson
Sport / Soccer

English titans United claim fifth straight win
Sport / Soccer

Man City put bad December behind
Sport / Soccer

Gonzalo Higuain a step closer to joining Sarri at Chelsea
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.