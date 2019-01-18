Mamelodi Sundowns need to beat Wydad Casablanca anyhow, pretty or ugly — just get the three points‚ Downs goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene said.

If you were to single out a team that has stood between Sundowns and a repeat of their 2016 Champions League success‚ it would be their group A opponents at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night‚ Wydad.

The Moroccan giants expelled Sundowns on penalties in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Champions League (ACL) after both teams won their home legs 1-0.

Wydad were champions that year.

In 2018’s group stage opening game Downs blew a 1-0 lead when left-back Tebogo Langerman stopped playing, believing the ball had gone behind for a goal kick‚ in a 1-1 draw.

Sundowns lost 1-0 away‚ and finished third in the group‚ exiting before the quarterfinals.

Downs started the 2018-19 ACL group stage with a 2-1 defeat against Lobi Stars in Nigeria. Desperate to avoid a start similar to 2018‚ where the Brazilians could not win their first three group games‚ the Brazilians need a win against Wydad to get back on the front foot in a group that includes Asec Abidjan of Ivory Coast.

“Look‚ they are a very difficult team to beat. But I think it is overdue now‚” Mweene said. “We’re not looking at revenge. We’re just looking at winning the games at home and collecting the three points.

“Whether we play well or what‚ all we want is to just get past the group stage.