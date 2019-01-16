Chippa take a huge gamble on defender Siyabonga Zulu

Chippa United are planning to take a huge gamble and offer troubled former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyabonga Zulu a chance to revive his spiralling career in the Eastern Cape.

Sundowns terminated the wayward but talented Zulu’s contract in his absence last week after he failed to report for duty for more than a month.

Insiders told Business Day that Zulu was expected to arrive in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday to put pen to paper at Chippa. The move is dependent on Zulu working on his fitness as he has not played competitive football for weeks after going AWOL while at Sundowns. He will also be asked to commit to professional behaviour and not disrupt the team as they begin their attempt to move out of the relegation zone.

An agent at Zulu’s agency Prosport International‚ Alban Newman‚ did not want to comment on the developments, while Chippa United’s new CEO Morgan Mammila could not be reached on his phone at the time of writing.

Chippa, who are secondfrom-bottom‚ have managed a paltry 12 points from 17 matches and are looking for an experienced campaigner to provide stability at leftback where they have largely inexperienced Phetso Maphanga‚ Nkosinathi Mthiyane and Tebogo Tlolane.

Zulu was recruited to Sundowns by coach Pitso Mosimane from Platinum Stars at the beginning of the season but the former Bafana Bafana player found playing opportunities limited as he was below Tebogo Langerman and Lyle Lakay in the pecking order.

Zulu grew increasingly despondent and this led to several transgressions of the club’s policies. He appeared before two disciplinary hearings in 2018 at which he promised to mend his ways. But he disappeared without trace in December and the club eventually terminated his contract on December 23.