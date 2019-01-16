Benni McCarthy is hoping star Free State Stars winger Sinethemba Jantjie moves to Bidvest Wits earlier than anticipated and will not play on Wednesday when Cape Town City host the Nedbank Cup holders in a catch-up league game at Cape Town Stadium.

McCarthy has labelled Jantjie “a Ferrari” and says he is afraid of the damage the winger could do, especially given the crisis they could face at leftback.

But Jantjie has already signed a pre-contract to move to Wits at the end of the season, and talks are ongoing about him moving to Johannesburg early.

“Go on‚ Hunty‚ take him man!” McCarthy joked this week to Wits coach Gavin Hunt.

“Stars will try to stop us from coming through the middle and they will look to use their speedsters like Jantjie to catch us on the counterattack.”

As Ebrahim Seedat has been suspended for the game‚ Edmilson Dove will have to move to leftback. He missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Baroka FC through injury and faces a late fitness test. If the Mozambican international is not available‚ Thato Mokeke will move to leftback and Kwanda Mngonyama will come in at centreback‚ the coach said.

“It will be tough for Mokeke up against a Ferrari like Jantjie.

“Teams like Stars are always difficult because they are fighting for survival. They are willing to give everything, to risk a lot of things. We just have to be cautious. I always want my team to be a bit smart‚ to be a bit wary.

“As long as we go out there to compete and whatever the opposition comes up with‚ we are going to try and match them because I know the quality that we possess‚ the individual players we have‚” McCarthy added.

“The minute we allow the opposition‚ especially those

sides fighting for relegation and with nothing to lose‚ to run more than us‚ then you automatically give them an opportunity‚ an open door somewhere.

“We’ve got to match them physically and match them for effort. It won’t be easy. It’s going to be like that every game.

“If you want to win titles‚ you have to be prepared to work hard‚” he said.