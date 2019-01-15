Sport / Soccer

Nottingham Forest set to appoint former player Martin O’Neill as manager

15 January 2019 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS

Nottingham Forest are set to appoint their former player Martin O’Neill as manager to succeed Aitor Karanka, British media reported on Monday.

The Championship club parted ways with Karanka last week after just 12 months in charge at the City Ground.

O’Neill, who made 371 appearances and won two European Cups under Brian Clough at Forest between 1971 and 1981, ended his spell as Ireland manager last November.

The 66-year-old will arrive at Forest with the club sitting ninth in the second division, four points outside the playoff places.

According to the reports, O’Neill could be joined by his former Ireland assistant Roy Keane, who made his breakthrough as a midfielder at Forest between 1990 and 1993 before moving on to Manchester United.

Reuters

 

