English titans United claim fifth straight win

London — Manchester United proved on Sunday that their recovery under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no flash in the pan, with Marcus Rashford pouncing to seal a 1-0 win in a thrilling contest against Tottenham.

The two sides went toe-to-toe in an open game, but while both teams had multiple chances, United goalkeeper David de Gea proved the difference, making a string of phenomenal saves.

Interim manager Solskjaer has installed Rashford as his number one striker and was richly rewarded when the 21-year-old scored the decisive goal in the 44th minute.

Paul Pogba sparkled for United, engaged in a personal duel with Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for periods of the second half.

United’s victory is their fifth successive Premier League win under their temporary manager in a contest seen as his first major test since he took over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

Earlier, Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham settled quickly into their fluid passing game at Wembley, enjoying the bulk of possession. They went close to taking the lead when Harry Winks, seemingly unsure whether to shoot or cross, fired the ball across the face of the United goal after being played in by Son Heung-min.

Minutes later the visitors had a chance to take the lead when Ashley Young’s cross fell to Jesse Lingard, who fired over from the corner of the six-yard box.

United, with Lingard, Anthony Martial and Rashford racing forward at every opportunity, looked dangerous and Martial forced Lloris into a smart low save with his legs.

Kurt Zouma’s second-half

header and substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s stoppage-time strike saw Everton beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Sunday as they climbed into the top half of the Premier League table.

This victory was just Everton’s second win in nine league matches and the first time they had kept a clean sheet at their Goodison Park ground since November 24.

Despite their ninth defeat in 12 league matches, Bourne-mouth remained in midtable safety and the result might have been different for Eddie Howe’s men if David Brooks’s shot had not rebounded clear off a post in the 18th minute.

AFP