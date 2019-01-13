Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died.

Buddha Mathathe‚ the president of the South African Masters and Legend Football Association‚ told sister publication SowetanLIVE that Masinga passed away at a Parktown hospital on Sunday morning after a long illness.

“He is gone. Our legend is gone…….It is not right‚” said an emotional Mathathe on Sunday morning.

“It is such tragic loss for the family and for the entire country.

“He is no ordinary legend‚ he was an international legend.”

Masinga was admitted into Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp last month and then later moved to Parktown.