Banyana Banyana’s preparations for the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup will step up when they participate in the Cyprus Women’s Cup in February.

Coach Desiree Ellis’s charges have been drawn in group A with Czech Republic‚ Finland and North Korea. The Cyprus tournament brings to seven the number of matches‚ including Sweden‚ Netherlands and the US‚ that Banyana are scheduled to play before the World Cup in France.

Reacting to the news‚ Ellis said playing against top-quality opposition will give their World Cup preparations impetus.

“Everyone says we are in a tough group at the World Cup‚ which is true‚ but then again no one said it can’t be done.

“The players and technical team will gain invaluable experience with the matches lined up for our preparation,” she said.

“What more can we ask for? I am just in awe of the programme we have in front of us. What we are looking at are confirmed seven world-class preparation matches against top-class opposition.