Serbian Kosta Papic to coach eSwatini

20 December 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Kosta Papic. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DUIF DU TOIT
Serbian Kosta Papic has been named coach of struggling eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) — his first national team post after working with 13 clubs in four African countries.

His first match in charge will be a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to Tunisia in March.

Group J leaders Tunisia and Egypt have already secured places at the finals from the four-team mini-league and eSwatini, winless after five matches, are doomed to finish last behind Niger.

The 58-year-old Papic coached seven clubs in SA, including Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

