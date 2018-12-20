Fears over Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo’s injury

Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo was laid out cold again at the weekend in what is his third serious concussion playing top-level football and it must sound alarm bells about his future well-being.

Hlatshwayo is at home recovering from a knock to the head and has a gash across his face after Bidvest Wits’s 2-1 win over Baroka FC in Polokwane on Sunday.

He was kicked in the head by Tebogo Sodi and received six stitches to a gash just below his eye and along his cheek bone.

The Wits centre back was carried off the field knocked out by the blow and has been sent home to rest while his teammates prepare for their last game before the festive season break against Chippa United on Friday.