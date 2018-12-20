AmaZulu’s upsurge in form has been rewarded with coach Cavin Johnson and midfielder Emiliano Tade being named the Premiership coach and player of the month for November and December, writes Mahlatse Mphahlele.

Johnson‚ who has won the award during his time with now defunct Platinum Stars‚ and Tade helped Usuthu to an impressive run from which they amassed 10 points from a possible 12.

In this period‚ Johnson guided AmaZulu to back-toback away victories over Highlands Park (2-1)‚ Chippa United (1-0) and Bloemfontein Celtic (3-0). They played to a goalless draw against Polokwane City.

Johnson fended off competition from Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic‚ Pitso Mosimane of Mamelodi Sundowns and Gavin Hunt of Bidvest Wits to win the gong. Tade has been rewarded for his consistent run on which he scored three goals.

Johnson and Tade will each receive R5,000.