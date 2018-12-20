African Stars coach Bobby Samaria had just one week to prepare his Namibian outfit for their CAF Champions League encounter against Orlando Pirates and now fancies the upstarts’ chances ahead of the second meeting between the two sides on Saturday.

Stars host Pirates at Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday and after holding Milutin Sredojevic’s charges to a shock goalless draw at Orlando Stadium last week‚ Samaria believes that his charges could produce another result on the artificial surface in Windhoek.

Asked if he expects transitional football from Pirates in the second leg‚ Samaria said he would be ready for whatever their more illustrious visitors throw at them.

“If they come with transitional football‚ let it be. It’s a game of football‚ they will come with their plan and we will come with ours.

“I believe it will be a very tactical game in Windhoek because Pirates have a lot to lose.”

Samarai was reappointed Stars coach after the sacking of former Kaizer Chiefs player Robert Nauseb at the beginning of last week just days before the Pirates encounter.