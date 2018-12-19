Kaizer Chiefs will hire a charter plane to get the team to Madagascar and more importantly back in time for Christmas.

Chiefs take a 3-0 lead against Elgeco Plus to Antananarivo for the return leg of their African Confederation Cup second round tie on Saturday.

Air links with the island nation are not available daily and Chiefs do not want the team to be stuck in Tana with the holidays approaching.

Accordingly‚ the team will make the three-hour flight on Friday‚ train on the eve of Saturday’s game‚ play their match and head home.

“It is an expensive exercise but we have no alternative because there are not that many flights‚” Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung said.

The club will then give the players time off from Monday to Thursday to celebrate Christmas but all are expected back for training on December 27.

“We will give them two more days off over New Year‚” Motaung explained.

Chiefs’s first game of 2019 is arguably their toughest of the campaign yet‚ against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Soccer City on January 5.

Chiefs are heavily fancied to progress to the third round of the Confederation Cup with the three-goal advantage they amassed over Elgeco Plus at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday night.