Baroka coach has a warning for his players

The last thing Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda wants to see is his players being "intoxicated" by their Telkom Knockout final victory on Saturday.

Bakgaga were crowned champions following their 3-2 penalty shootout win over Orlando Pirates. The match ended 2-2 after two hours of pure football

entertainment.

Besides their promotion to the topflight a few years ago‚ this no doubt ranks as their biggest achievement since their formation in 2007.

Nyirenda was full of praise for his "great boys"‚ but also shared some concerns about the way forward.

"I would like to preach to the players once more what I talk about all the time, that African players suffer from a succession level‚" said the Zambian.

"We have to educate these players that this is just [the] Telkom [Cup] and there are big things to win like the Caf [competitions] and other big games.