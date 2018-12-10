The last thing Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda wants to see is his players being "intoxicated" by their Telkom Knockout final victory on Saturday.
Bakgaga were crowned champions following their 3-2 penalty shootout win over Orlando Pirates. The match ended 2-2 after two hours of pure football
entertainment.
Besides their promotion to the topflight a few years ago‚ this no doubt ranks as their biggest achievement since their formation in 2007.
Nyirenda was full of praise for his "great boys"‚ but also shared some concerns about the way forward.
"I would like to preach to the players once more what I talk about all the time, that African players suffer from a succession level‚" said the Zambian.
"We have to educate these players that this is just [the] Telkom [Cup] and there are big things to win like the Caf [competitions] and other big games.
"You win a Caf competition and you go to the Super Cup and then to the World Championship [Fifa Club World Cup].
"You cannot just win Telkom and say we are there."
The former Kaizer Chiefs striker has only been in the job for five months and on his arrival at the club‚ he made some big promises and he is delighted to have kept his end.
"I’ve been a man of honour and wherever I go‚ I create a difference for the good of the people I’m working for.
"It did not come as a surprise and those that have been with me since I came‚ including the chairman [Khurishi Mphahlele], I told them we are winning the Telkom Knockout and in the league‚ we are going to move into a position that we’ve
never been.
"We needed this more than Orlando Pirates.
"Pirates have won so many trophies. We are still under the soil‚ so we had to go for that‚" Nyirenda added.
Like wounded lions‚ Orlando Pirates players are down and out following their defeat.
It is now their coach Micho Sredojevic’s turn to help them get back on their feet.
Firstly‚ Bucs’s players would be pleased to hear that the Serbian was full of praise for their performance to force the match into penalties‚ despite playing with 10 men after defender Marshall Munetsi was sent off for a reckless challenge on Jemondre Dickens before the end of the first half.
"It’s very unfortunate that we lost on penalties‚" the Pirates coach reflected.
"But something that is very important in life is not about how hard you have been hit‚ but how strong you are to stand up."