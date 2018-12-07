Rubi’s Espanyol inspire respect at La Liga

Barcelona — Espanyol coach Rubi has transformed the fortunes of the often underachieving Catalan club and galvanised hopes ahead of Saturday’s city derby at home to La Liga champions Barcelona.

Victory for seventh-placed Espanyol would move them to within four points of leaders Barca and further enhance the reputation of their coach, who spent a season at the Nou Camp working as an assistant.

Rubi began his coaching career in the lower leagues of Spanish football, with sides such as Hospitalet and Espanyol’s reserve team, winning promotion to the third tier of Spanish football with the latter.

He stood out in these typically gritty surroundings for having an attacking outlook and insisting that his teams dominate possession. His success and reputation led to him striking up a friendship with Tito Vilanova, assistant to Pep Guardiola during his trophy-laden period as boss of Barca.

Guardiola is reported to have asked Rubi to join his staff at Bayern Munich when he began working with the Germans in 2013. Yet it was Vilanova, Guardiola’s successor at Barca, who convinced him to temporarily abandon his career as a head coach and join his staff at the Nou Camp in 2013.

Rubi’s working relationship with Vilanova would only last a month, though, cruelly cut short when the latter was forced to leave the job as his battle with throat cancer intensified.