Stuart Baxter keeps tabs on Bafana ‘foreign legion’

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter returned this week from an information-gathering and relationship-strengthening tour of the French clubs where SA players are based.

Baxter visited the clubs of Lebogang Mothiba (RC Strasbourg)‚ Keagan Dolly (Montpellier HSC) and Bongani Zungu (Amiens SC).

“I was in France [to visit] Keagan Dolly‚ Lebo Mothiba and Bongani Zungu. Lebogang Phiri [at EA Guingamp] was injured and not playing, so I didn’t get to see him this time around.

“I was visiting some of the clubs that have got our injured players‚” Baxter said.

“I wanted to see Lebo Mothiba’s club because I think he’s going to be an important player for a long time for SA.

“I went to Montpellier and met their physiotherapist and got an update on Keagan’s injury. I met Bongani Zungu’s sporting director at Amiens.

“Then I went to Strasbourg‚ just to watch Lebo Mothiba train, and I sat with his coach [Thierry Laurey] and president [Marc Keller] and asked: ‘Are you happy with everything — what can we do for you’? It was good. And I think that relationship we have there is going to be vital going forward. I don’t think Strasbourg will be his final destination — I think he’ll move on.”