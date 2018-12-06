Sport / Soccer

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Pirates cruise in African Champions League

06 December 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Bafana’s Thamsanqa Gabuza fends off Issa Cissokho of Senegal. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Striker Thamsanqa Gabuza made a scoring comeback to the Orlando Pirates starting line-up as a much-changed selection eased to a 3-1 victory over Light Stars from Seychelles in their African Champions League first round‚ second leg tie on Wednesday, writes Nick Said.

Pirates advance on an 8-2 aggregate to set up a second-round meeting with either African Stars of Namibia or Volcan Club from the Comoros.

Neither of those sides should present much opposition and Pirates will be heavy favourites to advance to the group stages starting in January.

It was a first appearance in a Buccaneers shirt for Gabuza since he stormed off the pitch in a 2-1 victory over Black Leopards in August‚ unhappy at the treatment he had received from the crowd.

Linda Mntambo scored the first to give Pirates a 1-0 lead at half time. Gabuza netted the second goal for the visitors and had a hand in the third as his shot was fumbled by the home goalkeeper‚ allowing Abel Mabaso to net from the rebound.

