Sport / Soccer

Stuart Baxter betwixt and between over Afcon

The national coach says it will be bittersweet as SA misses chance to qualify on own terms against Libya

05 December 2018 - 05:03 Marc Strydom
Bright future: Lebo Mothiba and Percy Tau celebrate a goal in the qualifier against Seychelles in October. Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in SA will benefit young players such as Tau and Mothiba. Picture: FRENNIE SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Bright future: Lebo Mothiba and Percy Tau celebrate a goal in the qualifier against Seychelles in October. Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in SA will benefit young players such as Tau and Mothiba. Picture: FRENNIE SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) could be a huge boost to the continued development of an emerging generation of Bafana Bafana players‚ national coach Stuart Baxter has said.

Baxter added that it would be a bittersweet opportunity as he and Bafana had wanted to prove they could qualify by going to Libya for the draw they needed from their final Group E game in March‚ which could also have been an important match in the players’ development.

The SA Football Association (Safa) have agreed in principle to honour a plea from the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) to step in as Afcon 2019 hosts following Cameroon being stripped of hosting the tournament.

Safa are awaiting the government’s approval.

Baxter said he had not had communication from Safa.

“You don’t want to sort of turn off the competitive nature of the Libya game because someo ne’s suddenly given you a free pass‚” Baxter said on Tuesday.

“So for me‚ I would say it [hosting Afcon] would be great because our strategy was that the players need to take part in a major tournament as a part of their development.

“But I also don’t want to turn off the competitive nature of the players to go there [to play Libya away‚ probably in Tunisia] in a situation with a knife at their throats and actually get the result that they need.

“So‚ if I’m being really honest‚ I’ve tried to ignore it [the potential hosting]. For the reason that I want to keep preparing for this game as if it’s the one that’s going to take us there.”

Bafana have had a mixed qualification campaign. They started by beating Nigeria for the first time in a competitive game‚ away‚ and drew against the Super Eagles in Johannesburg in November‚ and are unbeaten from five games.

But poor results being held to draws at home against Libya and the Seychelles away have left the South Africans needing a draw from their last game against Libya in March.

Baxter said qualifying as hosts “can be an anti-climax”.

He said Bafana Bafana also still have the concerning tendency of blowing matches they should win.

“And therefore the Libya game was yet another challenge mentally. And that’s why it was important for us‚” he said.

The coach‚ however‚ said he is completely aware of how big a prospect playing in a home Afcon can be for emerging young Bafana talents such as Percy Tau‚ Lebo Mothiba and Teboho Mokoena.

“We have seen some progress recently and some green shoots coming through‚” the coach said.

“And it’s difficult if you draw 0-0 against Seychelles to then go out and trumpet the progress you’ve been making.

“But in the bigger picture‚ for one year we’ve been addressing a [youth] programme‚ and at the same time trying to achieve decent results.

“And I think you’ve got to take that and develop it. And if you say let’s send the team to Libya‚ or Tunisia‚ with a knife at the throat – what a great challenge if you’re trying to develop the group.

“Or if you say we can give them a major tournament on home soil‚ also what a great challenge for all these young players coming through.

 

SA has just six months to prepare for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Safa officials will meet government in the coming days to seek permission to host the event and insiders say the Caf proposal is likely to be ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
SA has just six months to prepare for 2019 Africa ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Blitzboks unfazed by their poor start
Sport / Rugby
3.
Eden Hazard feels good but coy over future
Sport / Soccer
4.
The nominees for SA Sports Awards 2017 are ...
Sport
5.
Which top cricketers will make the new Mzansi ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

SA has just six months to prepare for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
Sport / Soccer

SA to step in as emergency host of 2019 African Nations Cup
Sport / Soccer

D-day on preparations for Afcon hosts Cameroon
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.