City scores biggest slice of Fifa’s $209m for releasing Cup players

Zurich — English champions Manchester City are the biggest beneficiaries from the $209m Fifa handed out to clubs who released players for the 2018 World Cup, the global soccer body said.

City will receive $5m, ahead of Real Madrid ($4.81m), Tottenham ($4.38m), Barcelona ($4.14m) and Paris St Germain ($3.89m), Fifa said.

They are followed by Chelsea, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and AS Monaco.

English clubs — including those from the lower tiers — will receive $37.41m while Spanish clubs will receive $22.56m, German clubs $18.92m and Italian clubs $17.45m.

Fifa pays clubs a basic amount of $8,530 per day for every player released for the World Cup, although this has to be split with any club that the player has represented in the previous two years.

The system was introduced for the 2010 World Cup after European clubs complained they had to bear the consequences of players being injured in national team matches.

Initially, $40m was handed out for the 2010 World Cup, but this was increased to $70m for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Fifa agreed to treble this amount to the current $209m in exchange for European clubs agreeing to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar being moved from the traditional June/July slot to November.

Reuters