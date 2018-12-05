Ballon d’Or tarnished by ‘twerk’ storm

Hegerberg played down the incident “He [Solveig] came to me afterwards and was really sad that it went that way. I didn’t really think about it at the time…. I didn’t really consider it a sexual harassment or anything in the moment,” she told the BBC.

Arsenal centre-back and Ireland international Louise Quinn said: “It just shows that people just come out with these questions or comments without giving it a second thought, and it must change.

“Women’s football is taking huge strides and questions and comments like this take away from those strides we have taken. Instead of the attention going to a world-class player for her talent it will all be about Solveig’s question.”

Hegerberg earlier spoke of her pride in winning the award and said she hopes it will motivate young female players.

“Being historical and the first woman to win the Ballon d’Or is a huge moment in my life,” Hegerberg said.

“It is a fantastic day for women’s football… it is important to show young girls that they can believe in themselves and I hope they are inspired by this. They are the future.”

Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric was named the best men’s player of 2018 at the prestigious awards organised by France Football magazine.

Reuters