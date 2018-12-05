Sport / Soccer

CONFEDERATION CUP

Amateurs give Chiefs a lesson at CAF Confederation Cup

05 December 2018 - 05:03 Nick Said
Kaizer Chiefs’ stuttering season hit a new low on Tuesday when they lost 2-1 to part-timers Zimamoto in their African Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg clash in Zanzibar City.

Chiefs advance to the next round of the competition with a 5-2 aggregate success‚ but their defeat in the second leg is among the most humiliating in SA’s 25 years of competing in African club competition.

Yussuf Mtuba converted two penalties for the home side‚ taking Chiefs’ tally of spot-kicks conceded to four in their last two games‚ while Lebo Manyama pulled them level in the second half with his first goal for the club.

Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas rested talisman Khama Billiat‚ the hat-trick hero from the first leg‚ but still selected a starting XI with 10 international players‚ left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya the odd one out.

Chiefs captain Willard Katsande‚ Manyama‚ Bernard Parker‚ Erick Mathoho‚ and playmakers Siphelele Ntshangase and Hendrik Ekstein‚ all started for Amakhosi.

But despite this‚ they contrived to lose to last season’s runners-up in the amateur Zanzibar Premier League.

Chiefs will have to wait until Wednesday night to know their next round opponents with Madagascan side Elgeco Plus leading Unidad Malabo from Equatorial Guinea 3-1 from the first leg.

With the second match to be played at Malabo‚ the tie is far from over.

