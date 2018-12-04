Klopp runs into football charge after race onto the pitch

London — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was charged by the Football Association (FA) on Monday after he raced onto the pitch to celebrate his side’s late winner against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The German was overjoyed by Divock Origi’s 96th-minute goal that sealed the 1-0 win and raced over to Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

He apologised for his actions, but the FA announced he had been charged with misconduct.

“What can I say about it? I didn’t want to run. It was not in my plan. I didn’t want to run to Ali [goalkeeper Alisson], I couldn’t stop obviously. Not cool, but it happened.”

The win took unbeaten Liverpool to 36 points — two behind leaders Manchester City.

