Derby offers Spurs a chance to be kings of the capital

London — Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur can cement their status as the top dogs in the capital if they end an eight-year wait and defeat Arsenal in the North London derby on Sunday.

Spurs produced an outstanding display to crush Chelsea 3-1 last week, and a repeat performance at The Emirates on Sunday would make them the leading London challengers to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Tottenham have lost just once in the past eight league clashes with the Gunners, but they have not won at Arsenal since a 3-2 victory in 2010.

Spurs are third in the table, three points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal, but Unai Emery’s side are unbeaten in their past 17 games in all competitions.

That run includes a 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool, a performance which suggested they are making good progress under the Spaniard as they seek to return to the elite status they lost in the final spell of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

“Of course, when you want to win against Tottenham you know you have to play at your top level,” said Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi. “We did that against Liverpool at home, so we know how to compete, we can compete with everyone and I think that we are looking forward to this game,” he said.