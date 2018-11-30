D-day on preparations for Afcon hosts Cameroon

Cairo — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will discuss in Accra on Friday the staging of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) following reports that host nation Cameroon’s preparations were in difficulties.

The executive committee will meet in the Ghanaian capital on the sidelines of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations tournament, an official told AFP.

A report of the past two inspection visits to the Central African state will be made during the meeting. CAF inspectors recently travelled to the country, which last hosted the tournament in 1972, to check security, infrastructure, stadiums and accommodation.

After the executive committee meeting, a decision on whether Cameroon should continue as host of the June 15-July 13 African football showpiece is set to be made.

If Cameroon is rejected, CAF will have to launch a new application procedure to designate another host country for the biennial tournament first staged in Sudan 61 years ago.

Morocco, which lost out to a US-Mexico-Canada bid to host the 2026 World Cup, has regularly been reported as a possible replacement for Cameroon.