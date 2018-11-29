SA Under-20 national football coach Thabo Senong will be without three of the five overseas-based players he called up in his 28-man provisional squad this week due to commitments to their European clubs.

Amajita are in camp in Germiston preparing for the Cosafa Under-20 Championships in Kitwe, Zambia. Amajita, the Cosafa Under-20 defending champions, are in group B and will face Namibia‚ Mauritius and Swaziland. The tournament runs from December 2 to 14.

Senong called Borussia Dortmund playmaker Tashreeq Matthews‚ Schalke 04 defender Bradley Cross‚ Vitoria Setubal goalkeeper Buhle Damane‚

Sanjoanense winger Kobamelo Kodisang and Ajax Amsterdam centre-back Dean Solomons.

Amajita depart for Zambia on Friday without Cross‚ Kodisang and Solomons, who have failed to report for camp.

"All the overseas teams will only complete their fixtures on the 16th of December so it’s always hard‚" said Senong.

"Kodisang won’t make it because he has to honour his club but he will make it in the Caf Under-20 Championships in Niger in 2019. Cross and Solomons will also not make it."

Senong said he was happy that Portugal-based goalkeeper Damane was scheduled to arrive in camp on Tuesday, while Matthews will only be released after a Uefa Champions League match on Wednesday.

"We are defending the Cup but it won’t be easy because we are also looking at this tournament as preparation for the Afcon next year so that we can be ready for February in Niger. We are working hard to build a strong team‚" said Senong.

The Amajita squad has players from the Premiership‚ SAB League‚ ABC Motsepe League‚ Multichoice Diski Challenge and the National First Division.