Sport / Soccer

football

Amajita head for Zambia minus top players

29 November 2018 - 05:03 Tiisetso Malepa
Thabo Senong. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Thabo Senong. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

SA Under-20 national football coach Thabo Senong will be without three of the five overseas-based players he called up in his 28-man provisional squad this week due to commitments to their European clubs.

Amajita are in camp in Germiston preparing for the Cosafa Under-20 Championships in Kitwe, Zambia. Amajita, the Cosafa Under-20 defending champions, are in group B and will face Namibia‚ Mauritius and Swaziland. The tournament runs from December 2 to 14.

Senong called Borussia Dortmund playmaker Tashreeq Matthews‚ Schalke 04 defender Bradley Cross‚ Vitoria Setubal goalkeeper Buhle Damane‚
Sanjoanense winger Kobamelo Kodisang and Ajax Amsterdam centre-back Dean Solomons.

Amajita depart for Zambia on Friday without Cross‚ Kodisang and Solomons, who have failed to report for camp.

"All the overseas teams will only complete their fixtures on the 16th of December so it’s always hard‚" said Senong.

"Kodisang won’t make it because he has to honour his club but he will make it in the Caf Under-20 Championships in Niger in 2019. Cross and Solomons will also not make it."

Senong said he was happy that Portugal-based goalkeeper Damane was scheduled to arrive in camp on Tuesday, while Matthews will only be released after a Uefa Champions League match on Wednesday.

"We are defending the Cup but it won’t be easy because we are also looking at this tournament as preparation for the Afcon next year so that we can be ready for February in Niger. We are working hard to build a strong team‚" said Senong.

The Amajita squad has players from the Premiership‚ SAB League‚ ABC Motsepe League‚ Multichoice Diski Challenge and the National First Division.

Sibusiso Vilakazi back at Sundowns ‘by next month’

The Sundowns’ star reveals his rehabilitation went well and that he might be back in training sooner than expected
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns hit the road early in pursuit of Caf glory

Sundowns were able to travel early to the West African country because they were not involved in the semifinal stage of the Telkom Knockout last ...
Sport
1 day ago

Recipe for a vegetarian lion mix in African Champions League campaign

The Premiership winners take on Leones Vegetarianos in the Equatorial Guinea capital of Malabo in the first leg of their first-round tie
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Chiefs, Pirates games live on SuperSport
Sport / Soccer
2.
Orlando Pirates back where they belong in Caf ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
The search is on to fill Lungi Ngidi’s big boots
Sport / Cricket
4.
Sundowns hit the road early in pursuit of Caf ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Why new WP president Zelt Marais is in for a hard ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Sibusiso Vilakazi back at Sundowns ‘by next month’
Sport / Soccer

Sundowns hit the road early in pursuit of Caf glory
Sport / Soccer

Celtic set their sights on the top
Sport / Soccer

Banyana Banyana qualify for Fifa Women’s World Cup
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.