Chiefs, Pirates games live on SuperSport

28 November 2018 - 05:03 Marc Strydom
Picture: 123RF/LIUBOMIR PAUT-FLUERASU
Picture: 123RF/LIUBOMIR PAUT-FLUERASU

Pay-television channel SuperSport have reached a late agreement to televise Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates’ preliminary round African competition matches on Wednesday.

Pirates meet Light Stars FC of Seychelles in the opening round of the Caf Champions League at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (kickoff 7.30pm).

Chiefs host Tanzanian club Zimamoto in the Confed Cup opening round at FNB Stadium (7.30pm). Wednesday’s other matches involving SA clubs – Mamelodi Sundowns against Leones Vegetarianos in the Champions League in Equatorial Guinea and Free State Stars against Rwanda’s Mukura Victory Sports are not being televised on SuperSport or SABC.

Neo Momodu‚ executive corporate affairs and marketing for the SABC‚ said the public broadcaster cannot afford the rights to continental matches.

