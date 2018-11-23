Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic will make a final decision on Friday whether to include the Bafana Bafana duo of Innocent Maela and midfielder Vincent Pule in the squad to face Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s Telkom Knockout semifinal.
Maela and Pule started for Bafana in the 1-1 draw with Paraguay in Durban on Tuesday and Sredojevic said he will run the rule over the two players at their last training session before making a final decision.
“Two of our players played the full match for Bafana Bafana against Paraguay during the week and we have that in mind‚” said Sredojevic on Thursday.
“Both of them will have to pass a fitness test in order to prove they are ready because a match of this magnitude demands every player to be 200% ready.
“Friday’s last training session will tell us what to do but we strongly hope the scorer of the winning goal in the last match against Chiefs [Pule] will be part of the team on Saturday.”
Sredojevic said they will show Chiefs respect as they have proven individual players who have what it takes to cause the Bucs problems.
“Whatever was good in our last two matches against Chiefs we shall try to improve on and whatever we did not do well we shall try to correct.
“We have opponents who want to take revenge on us and for that we must be on our toes and not be caught flat-footed.
“We must be fully aware that we are playing against a team with top-quality individuals.
“Itumeleng Khune is one of the [best] goalkeepers‚ they have my respected colleague Giovanni Solinas‚ they have Khama Billiat who is one of the players who could play in Europe.”
The derby is not just a game — it is “The Game”‚ Chiefs coach Solinas said.
In a reflection of what is at stake Solinas admitted that for Amakhosi‚ and perhaps himself‚ the matchup is enormous. Solinas lost his first derby 2-1 in the league at FNB Stadium on October 27.
And derby defeats never go down too well for Chiefs’ success-hungry supporters. Added to that‚ Amakhosi have not won a trophy in three-and-a-half seasons.
Solinas‚ in his first season‚ has already spurned one chance to rectify that by losing over two legs of the MTN8 semifinals.
He will know that‚ w it h Chiefs’ league form a mixed bag leaving Amakhosi in fifth place in the Premiership despite some strong signings‚ a second semifinal exit of the season — especially at the hands of Pirates — will make his position just a bit more tenuous.
He admitted as much‚ saying at Thursday’s media conference at the PSL offices in Parktown: “But this is not a game — this is ‘The Game’. This is the game with a capital ‘G’.
“Chiefs against Pirates is a very important game.
“And we arrive in this game much better than last time. Because last time we had players injured‚ we had players not training for five or six days.
“For example we had a problem with Khama [Billiat] who had not trained for six days. He trained only on the day before the derby.
“In the last derby we did not have Lebogang Manyama. But generally the condition in the last derby was not good. Now it’s much better because all players are available.
“The fitness of the players is okay. This for me is very big positive,” he said.
“You know Kaizer Chiefs need to play to win.”