Pirates’ Bafana duo in doubt for Telkom Knockout semifinal

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic will make a final decision on Friday whether to include the Bafana Bafana duo of Innocent Maela and midfielder Vincent Pule in the squad to face Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s Telkom Knockout semifinal.

Maela and Pule started for Bafana in the 1-1 draw with Paraguay in Durban on Tuesday and Sredojevic said he will run the rule over the two players at their last training session before making a final decision.

“Two of our players played the full match for Bafana Bafana against Paraguay during the week and we have that in mind‚” said Sredojevic on Thursday.

“Both of them will have to pass a fitness test in order to prove they are ready because a match of this magnitude demands every player to be 200% ready.

“Friday’s last training session will tell us what to do but we strongly hope the scorer of the winning goal in the last match against Chiefs [Pule] will be part of the team on Saturday.”

Sredojevic said they will show Chiefs respect as they have proven individual players who have what it takes to cause the Bucs problems.

“Whatever was good in our last two matches against Chiefs we shall try to improve on and whatever we did not do well we shall try to correct.

“We have opponents who want to take revenge on us and for that we must be on our toes and not be caught flat-footed.

“We must be fully aware that we are playing against a team with top-quality individuals.

“Itumeleng Khune is one of the [best] goalkeepers‚ they have my respected colleague Giovanni Solinas‚ they have Khama Billiat who is one of the players who could play in Europe.”

The derby is not just a game — it is “The Game”‚ Chiefs coach Solinas said.

In a reflection of what is at stake Solinas admitted that for Amakhosi‚ and perhaps himself‚ the matchup is enormous. Solinas lost his first derby 2-1 in the league at FNB Stadium on October 27.

And derby defeats never go down too well for Chiefs’ success-hungry supporters. Added to that‚ Amakhosi have not won a trophy in three-and-a-half seasons.