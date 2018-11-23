Sport / Soccer

Banyana eye Africa Women’s Championship semifinals

Coach Desiree Ellis’s side need a point from final game to advance in Africa tournament

23 November 2018 - 05:05 Nick Said
Desiree Ellis. Picture: SUPPLIED
Banyana Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane says the team go into their final Africa Women’s Championship Group B clash with Zambia on Saturday confidently after the thumping 7-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday.

Coach Desiree Ellis’s side dominated the game throughout but only held a 2-1 lead at half-time‚ before running away with the encounter in the second period as they used their pace and precise passing to overwhelm the central African side.

Banyana need just a point from their final game, against Zambia, to advance to the semifinals‚ while a defeat and a likely win for Nigeria over the hapless Equatorial Guinea would leave the trio on six points.

As the Confederation of African Football uses the headto-head results to separate teams‚ it would mean a mini-league is created using only results between Banyana‚ Nigeria and Zambia‚ which would go down to goal difference. Nigeria would be on +3‚ Banyana +1 and Zambia -4. The latter would need to not only win‚ but do so by three clear goals to advance.

It means Jane and her teammates certainly have one foot in the semifinals‚ though they are taking nothing for granted.

“We are expecting a very good game‚ a very tight one‚” Jane said. “Looking at the history of the two teams‚ we know Zambia will not be easy to beat.

“They are still in with a chance of qualifying for the next round‚ so it is a do-or-die. We need to stay focused.”

Jane came on at halftime of Wednesday’s clash and got on the score sheet after being gifted a tap-in by the unselfish Thembi Kgatlana‚ who also scored two.

“It wasn’t an easy win‚ looking at how we started the g a me ‚ getting the two goals early on and then getting a goal against us. It gave them a chance to come back in the game and they tried to make things difficult for us‚” Jane said.

“Come the second half we had to up the pace a little bit and make sure that we attack and capitalise on their mistakes to score more goals.

