How Chiefs can turn the tables on Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs have battled to beat Orlando Pirates in recent times, but Saturday’s Telkom Knockout semifinal presents an opportunity for Amakhosi to restore their dignity.

Here are five ways Amakhosi can overcome a Buccaneers side that has already won two Soweto Derbies this season:

• Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has been accused of chopping and changing his line up, but he cannot mess things up at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. He has to ensure he gets Lebogang Manyama, the player missing in recent games, fit for this match.

With Manyama and Dumsani Zungu joining midfield strongmen Willard Katsande and Siphelele Ntshangase, Chiefs have a solid base.

Up front‚ Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro should be preferred and with Manyama and Zungu helping them they should pose lots of questions to the Pirates defence.

In the centre-back positions where Solinas has chopped and changed, Daniel Cardoso and Siyabonga Ngezana should start, while Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Godfery Walusimbi should man the right and left side of the defence respectively with Itumeleng Khune in the goal.

• Walusimbi and Mphahlele must be very cautious and not surge forward if they do not know the whereabouts of Bucs’ dangerous wingers Thembinkosi Lorch and Vincent Pule.

If they can keep the duo quiet in the way Mamelodi Sundowns did in their recent league encounter against Bucs‚ half the Chiefs’ job would be done.

• Mark Xola Mlambo and Ben Motshwari are out of the game, and this is where Katsande and Ntshangase’s roles should be clearly defined.

It will take a lot for the two central midfielders to keep their counterparts steady but if they can, Chiefs have a chance.

Mlambo and Motshwari do not only sweep dangerous moves in the middle, but if left with space they supply great passes to their forwards. So restricting them should help Chiefs dominate the match and create chances of their own.

It is not going to be easy, but that’s where the game is likely to be won and lost by either team.

• Beware of Augustine Mulenga’s runs — he plays as a decoy striker in the pockets in and around the penalty box‚ leaving his strike partner Justin Shonga alone upfront.

Ngezana and Cardoso must put Mulenga in their pockets because if he is given possession‚ he is going to punish Chiefs as he did in the last derby.

It is not easy for central defenders because Mulenga does not stay in the box but hangs around in the space between the defence and midfield.

Shutting Mulenga down will mean less supply for Shonga who thrives on the help he gets from his Zambian counterpart.

• Avoid committing fouls in dangerous areas.

Shonga and Pule are Orlando Pirates’ talismen when it comes to set pieces.

It is going to be very difficult for the Chiefs defence and their defensive midfielders to avoid committing fouls in the entire 90 minutes on Pirates attacking players, but they will have to do just that.

Solinas should tell his players to limit those fouls to areas outside the penalty area because Shonga‚ in particular‚ is capable of punishing the opposition with free kicks around the area.