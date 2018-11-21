Winless Chiefs on brink of record territory

Kaizer Chiefs stand on the brink of the longest winless run in the history of the Soweto derby as they prepare to face bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout semifinals to be held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs are winless in 10 games against The Buccaneers dating back to December 2014‚ already their longest streak without success since the derby was first played in 1970.

It also equals the record set between the teams that has twice seen Pirates go winless in 10 games in a row‚ meaning one more match without a win would take Chiefs to a new unwanted benchmark.

It is an indictment on t he quality of the Chiefs squad and their caution on the pitch in the recent past that their lack of success over their neighbours has come at a time of much turmoil for Pirates. They too have endured record losses and a steady turnover of coaches until Micho Sredojevic came in to steady the ship.

The past 10 games have resulted in four Pirates victories and six draws‚ with the most recent success for the Buccaneers coming from a 2-1 league win last month.

Post-match penalty shootout victories are noted as draws in the record books, according to Fifa.

Chiefs had a seven-game winless run against Pirates between 1996 and 1998‚ and also did not win in seven from 2008 to 2010‚ when they broke that streak with a 3-1 success.

Pirates’ two runs of 10 games without a win against their rivals came during the 1980s, when the club was in some disarray.

Between May 1981 and November 1988 they only won three of the 32 derbies played‚ which included two streaks of 10 games without success and another one of seven, in what was truly a horrendous run for The Ghost to endure.

Another carrot that is being dangled for Pirates on the weekend is the fact that they have never won three competitive Soweto derbies in a row in the 48 years in which the fixture has been played.

Following their 3-1 league win in March and October’s 2-1 victory, they could meet that mark for the first time with a win at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this Saturday.