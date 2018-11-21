Dylan Kerr is returning to SA football as the new coach of Black Leopards. He was appointed on Monday to take the place of Joel Masutha.

The English-born coach‚ 51‚ spent the early part of his playing career at now defunct Pretoria club Arcadia Shepherds‚ making a name for himself flying up and down the left wing before returning to Britain‚ where he was on the books of Leeds United when they won the Premier League in 1992.

Kerr played until his late 30s for a variety of clubs in the lower leagues in England and then Scotland‚ where he won a Scottish FA Cup medal with Kilmarnock‚ before hanging up his boots and embarking on his coaching career.

Kerr did his Uefa A licence in the same class with Jose Mourinho in Scotland and got his first coaching job in the US before returning to SA to work as assistant to former club mate Sammy Troughton at Mpumalanga Black Aces‚ Thanda Royal Zulu and Nathi Lions.

Kerr branched out on his own in 2011 to become coach of Hai Phong in Vietnam‚ Simba in Tanzania and then Gor Mahia in Kenya‚ who he took to the group phase of the 2018 African Confederation Cup.