Sport / Soccer

FOOTBALL

Dylan Kerr returns to SA as Black Leopards’ coach

21 November 2018 - 05:03 Mark Gleeson
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Dylan Kerr is returning to SA football as the new coach of Black Leopards. He was appointed on Monday to take the place of Joel Masutha.

The English-born coach‚ 51‚ spent the early part of his playing career at now defunct Pretoria club Arcadia Shepherds‚ making a name for himself flying up and down the left wing before returning to Britain‚ where he was on the books of Leeds United when they won the Premier League in 1992.

Kerr played until his late 30s for a variety of clubs in the lower leagues in England and then Scotland‚ where he won a Scottish FA Cup medal with Kilmarnock‚ before hanging up his boots and embarking on his coaching career.

Kerr did his Uefa A licence in the same class with Jose Mourinho in Scotland and got his first coaching job in the US before returning to SA to work as assistant to former club mate Sammy Troughton at Mpumalanga Black Aces‚ Thanda Royal Zulu and Nathi Lions.

Kerr branched out on his own in 2011 to become coach of Hai Phong in Vietnam‚ Simba in Tanzania and then Gor Mahia in Kenya‚ who he took to the group phase of the 2018 African Confederation Cup.

Baxter in selection plight for Paraguay

Bafana coach considers picking the strongest line-up or fringe players for Mandela Challenge
Sport
1 day ago

Thembi Kgatlana’s superb strike sinks Nigeria at Africa Women’s Championship

The win is just the second ever over Nigeria for Banyana Banyana
Sport
2 days ago

Coach Giovanni Solinas to stay put at Amakhosi

The Soweto giants’ football manager Bobby Motaung nips rumours in the bud
Sport
5 days ago

Benni McCarthy gets a licence to kick, coach and learn

The Cape Town City tactician was recently awarded his Pro Licence‚ the highest coaching qualification in football
Sport
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Baxter in selection plight for Paraguay
Sport / Soccer
2.
Why Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is wary of ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
World athletics body snubs Caster Semenya
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Aussies are tame and hurting, says Faf
Sport / Cricket
5.
Erasmus and Boks on the right course with win ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Baxter in selection plight for Paraguay
Sport / Soccer

Thembi Kgatlana’s superb strike sinks Nigeria at Africa Women’s Championship
Sport / Soccer

Coach Giovanni Solinas to stay put at Amakhosi
Sport / Soccer

Benni McCarthy gets a licence to kick, coach and learn
Sport / Soccer

Mothiba and Tau to terrorise Super Eagles in Afcon qualifier
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.