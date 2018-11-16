Sport / Soccer

Japan will be a big testfor ‘nervy’ Bantwana

16 November 2018 - 05:03 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Simphiwe Dludlu. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Simphiwe Dludlu. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Image:

SA’s U17 women’s national team players must overcome the nerves that gripped them during the World Cup opening match against Mexico on Tuesday if they are to make an impression in the tournament.

Coach Simphiwe Dludlu pointed out that Bantwana did not play their normal game during the goalless draw with the Mexicans‚ but she expects her players to be more confident when they take on Japan in the second match of the group on Friday.

The match kicks off at 7pm (SA time).

“We made it difficult for ourselves against Mexico because we were nervous.

“I guess it was because we were playing in our first game of a major tournament like the World Cup‚” said Dludlu.

“Our structure was not there for most parts of the game because they were afraid of making mistakes.

“We were too cautious and our confidence tank was a bit too low to play when we had the ball. Even the players who have more than five caps were nervous‚” said Dludlu.

“Playing on the world stage is different from playing friendly matches in front of small crowds, and you could see them dropping their heads whenever they made mistakes.”

Though they got certain things wrong in the opening match‚ Dludlu was happy with the way they defended under relentless attacks from the Mexicans, who dominated possession and created most of the chances.

“We got our defensive structure right and our goalkeeper also made some good saves.

“This will help us in the next game because we will know how to deal with the pressure and how to update our tactics if necessary. It was a good game to watch and also to see how much pressure we can soak up.”

Looking ahead to the Japan clash‚ Dludlu said the two countries have similarities that will make it an interesting game.

“They are a team that is highly technical and they like to keep possession‚” she said. “If we don’t defend well as a team and close the spaces‚ they will cause damage.

“Just like us‚ they have many short players and they like to play football. They may be slightly superior in terms of ability, but we have a plan in place.

“We want to build from the work that we did against Mexico and keep on marching forward in the competition.”

Lebo Mothiba set to give Bafana some ‘oof ’

A fan favourite at his club RC Strasbourg in France, the youngster says he is enjoying football
Sport
1 day ago

Bongani Zungu deserves slap, says Micho

Zungu controversially took to Twitter and insinuated that Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena was the real boss at the PSL
Sport
3 days ago

What it will cost SA, in millions, to miss 2019 Afcon final

SA football is at a serious crossroads going into their key Group E qualifier against Nigeria
Sport
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Nigeria can score on the pitch and in pocket at ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Why Pieter-Steph du Toit is the rugby player ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Blackout for Bafana and Banyana Afcon matches ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Baxter shuffles the SA midfield for Afcon ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
What it will cost SA, in millions, to miss 2019 ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Lebo Mothiba set to give Bafana some ‘oof ’
Sport / Soccer

Bongani Zungu deserves slap, says Micho
Sport / Soccer

What it will cost SA, in millions, to miss 2019 Afcon final
Sport / Soccer

Baxter shuffles the SA midfield for Afcon qualifier
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.