Rooney’s one-off comeback causes ticket stampede

London — The Football Association has sold more than 20,000 tickets for England’s friendly against the United States since former captain Wayne Rooney’s one-off international comeback was confirmed, an FA spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Rooney, England’s record scorer with 53 goals, is expected to be brought on as a substitute to claim his 120th cap in the charity game at Wembley on Thursday.

Rooney’s involvement has led to a late rush for tickets over the past week, with an attendance of about 60,000 now predicted.

The charity match will raise funds for the Wayne Rooney Foundation, which aims to improve the lives of disadvantaged children.