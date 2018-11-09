To be or not derby — Manchester’s the spot

The rise of Manchester City in the past decade has raised the question of whether the Manchester derby has finally replaced United’s clash with Liverpool as the pre-eminent derby in English football’s North-West heartland.

While there are no shortage of United fans who, for either historic reasons or a sense of intercity competition, still say that Liverpool is the ultimate grudge match, there is no doubt the Manchester derby has grown in stature and relevance.

Sunday’s game at the Etihad Stadium will certainly have the real edge of a derby, although, as has been the case for several seasons, City will start it from a position of superiority.

Pep Guardiola’s side look down from their perch on a United team stuck in seventh place — and that hurts everyone connected with the Old Trafford club.

Few of United’s faithful believe Jose Mourinho’s team have a realistic chance of finishing above Guardiola’s champions in May but a win on Sunday would restore some lost pride.

That was the case in April when Paul Pogba scored twice as United came back from two goals down at the break to win 3-2 and deprive City of clinching the title on their home turf against their neighbours.

City’s loud celebrations of their 2-1 win at Old Trafford last December had rankled with Mourinho and his players and they showed that in the tense atmosphere of a derby they were capable of lifting their game and rattling City.