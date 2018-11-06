Sport / Soccer

PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE

Polokwane and Bucs eager to end Premier Soccer League deadlock

06 November 2018 - 05:05 Mark Gleeson
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS

Premiership action returns on Tuesday with Polokwane City hosting Orlando Pirates and both teams looking to end an unprecedented series of seven successive draws at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The two clubs have failed to produce a winner over almost four years in the league since Pirates won 3-1 at the Orlando Stadium almost three years ago with three first half goals from Mpho Makola‚ Kermit Erasmus and Oupa Manyisa.

Since that game‚ there have been six draws in the league —  two of them goalless‚ three of them ending in a 1-1 scoreline and the last clash in Polokwane last season finishing 2-2.

There was also a Telkom Knockout clash in 2017’s quarterfinals at the Orlando Stadium which finished in a 2-2 tie after extra time‚ before Polokwane went on to book a semifinal place by winning 4-2 on penalty shoot-outs.

On that occasion‚ Marc van Heerden‚ who now plays for AmaZulu‚ and Ntsikelelo Nyauza squandered their penalty kicks for the Buccaneers and Polokwane City progressed.

Overall‚ City and Pirates have met in 10 league matches since "Rise and Shine" won promotion in 2013 and Pirates have claimed three wins compared to one for City which came at home in February 2014 through Sipho Jembula’s first half goal.

This time round‚ both sides take good form into Tuesday’s league meeting‚ which offers Pirates a chance to go top of the Premership by one point from Bidvest Wits‚ albeit having played two more matches.

Both clubs are on a seven-match unbeaten run in the league with Polokwane having picked up 19 points from a possible 21 while Pirates have amassed 15 points from their last seven league games.

Pirates have also been on target, scoring five goals in the last two matches with Thembinkosi Lorch grabbing a double in their 3-1 Telkom Knockout win over AmaZulu at the weekend.

