Sport / Soccer

Telkom Knockout

Pirates play for the fans, says coach Sredojevic

Pirates pull out an array of tricks to beat AmaZulu in extra time at Saturday's Telkom Knockout semifinal

05 November 2018 - 05:04 Bareng-Batho Kortjaas
A Pirates fan celebrates. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A Pirates fan celebrates. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Image:

Is it showboating‚ is it entertainment? That is the million-rand question. If you are Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic‚ it is simply giving the supporters what they come to the stadium to see: joy.

He has hailed his players for turning on the style when they pulled out an array of tricks as Pirates beat AmaZulu 3-1 in extra time on Saturday night to advance to the semifinal stage of the Telkom Knockout.

Baroka eliminated fancied Mamelodi Sundowns after beating them 2-0 and they were joined by Wits, who were 2-1 winners over Maritzburg United, which means KwaZulu-Natal will not have representation in the competition.

At the Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ the Sea Robbers turned on the style and their trickery brought delirium to The Ghost, who descended on the 2010 World Cup venue and dominated on the stands.

With the match well secured courtesy of a brace by Thembinkosi Lorch and a strike by Xola Mlambo‚ the Sea Robbers sprinkled some showboating for the supporters. The Ghost applauded every trick as their stars shone, while Sredojevic approved of every antic.

"You need to know something. Football is played for the supporters. We are serving and soldiering on for them. Last year we healed our soul‚ this year we want to feed [the supporters’ souls]. When something like this comes as a team effort‚ it is not the intention to disrespect the opponent. It is the intention of exciting our supporters and thanking them for the support they have given to us, because we want them going back to their home happy, because life is not a bed of roses," he said.

"We don’t want bitterness for their lives‚ we want a bit of sweetness and this is exactly what happened. But‚ as a coach‚ to coach Gavin Johnson and his team‚ I have absolute respect. The best way of defending is keeping the ball in your possession and we tried in the end to defend by possessing the ball."

The Serbian said any match is important to Pirates. "As we talk now our supporters are going back home and happy. Us winning this match is for them‚ let them have elements of happiness. For us‚ this is history and all the focus has to shift to Polokwane City on Tuesday.

Telkom Knockout: rivals, runaway victories and rare feats

Here are 10 talking points from the four games as the Soweto giants in particular seek some long overdue silverware
Sport
5 days ago

Chiefs midfielder wary of SuperSport set-up

United will be looking to complete their domestic cup run over Chiefs if they win again
Sport
3 days ago

Fickle AmaZulu put their coach in a tizz

Cavin Johnson says it is frustrating that his team can shine in one game and then be so poor in the next
Sport
4 days ago

No way is Ritchie a left back, says Gavin Hunt

' He’s been magnificent in midfield. He can’t play left back to save his life.'
Sport
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Hashim Amla's down but not out
Sport / Cricket
2.
Francesco Molinari and Rory McIlroy top draw ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Wayde van Niekerk edges back on the track
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Chiefs midfielder wary of SuperSport set-up
Sport / Soccer
5.
Rassie makes a plan for Twickenham clash
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Fickle AmaZulu put their coach in a tizz
Sport / Soccer

Rulani Mokwena ‘will be Pirates’ Fergie’
Sport / Soccer

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Put away the silly outfits — derby football is back
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.