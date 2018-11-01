Sport / Soccer

Percy Tau continues blistering form in Belgium

The Bafana Bafana star has helped Royale Union St Gilloise into second place in the European league

01 November 2018 - 05:03 Nick Said
Percy Tau. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Percy Tau continued his red-hot form in Belgium when he netted again for second-tier side Royale Union St Gilloise in a 2-0 league victory over Beerschot Wilrijk on Tuesday night.

The Bafana Bafana star‚ who has been a hit after arriving on loan from English Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion‚ struck a late second for his side to take his tally to three goals in his last four games.

He has helped Union into second place in the league and on course for promotion‚ a point behind leaders Mechelen.

Tau’s form is good news for Bafana coach Stuart Baxter as he prepares his team for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria‚ with the forward a key part of the national team set-up.

“It was difficult in the beginning‚ as I expected it to be‚” Tau said in Brussels of his move to Belgium. “Coming to a new environment was always going to be a challenge‚ but it was something I was prepared for. I have settled really well and am enjoying my football here.

“The coach‚ the players‚ they have all welcomed me and I feel very comfortable here. My goal this season is to play and learn‚ get used to living in Europe and improve as a player.”

Tau admits that helping Union to promotion would be a huge moment for him in his first season abroad.

“It would be something very special‚ I would have to take a lot of pictures with that trophy!

“To come here and help the team to achieve that would be something I could always look back on as a big moment in my career.”

Union have two big matches coming up‚ starting with a home clash against third-placed Lommel on Sunday‚ before they make the trip to table-topping Mechelen on November 11.

