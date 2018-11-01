Sport / Soccer

No way is Ritchie a left back, says Gavin Hunt

01 November 2018 - 05:04 Marc Strydom
Keegan Ritchie celebrates with teammates. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGE PIX
Keegan Ritchie celebrates with teammates. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGE PIX

Keegan Ritchie cannot play left back to save his life, says coach Gavin Hunt of the Bidvest Wits player who has played left back for most of his career.

Hunt has switched Ritchie from left back to central midfie ld ‚ where the former Moroka Swallows‚ Kaizer Chiefs‚ Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United player has impressed while partnering Thabang Monare.

Hunt said Ritchie should have been Wits’s man of the match in their 1-0 win against Highlands Park at Bidvest Stadium on Friday night that kept the Clever Boys top of the Premiership.

“He can’t play left back to save his life. So when I get told that I don’t know what I’m doing — ‘what are you doing‚ are all the other coaches wrong?’ — I say‚ ‘Well‚ maybe they are. Maybe I’m right’‚” Hunt said.

“He’s been magnificent in midfield. He can’t play left back to save his life. And that’s maybe why he’s had more clubs than Gary Player. But he’s a midfield player. He’s got delivery. He was our best player against Highlands — he should have won man of the match.

“He was calm. Besides the goal [scored after his free kick] he passed the ball‚ he kept the shape well.”

Ritchie has been taken under the wing of former Bafana Bafana left-footer‚ and one of Hunt’s Wits assistant coaches‚ Dillon Sheppard.

“I got Dillon Sheppard at 17 [at Seven Stars in 1997]. They said he’s a left back. I said‚ ‘He’s not a left back, he’s a centre midfielder. When he goes to centre midfield he can pass it‚ or left wing’‚” Hunt said.

Wits travel to Pietermaritzburg to meet Maritzburg United in their Telkom Knockout quarterfinal at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 8.15pm).

Premier Soccer League defends Chiefs disciplinary ruling

Questions and speculation arise about whether the PSL has bent its rules for Amakhosi
Sport
1 day ago

Nigeria without three stalwarts against Bafana

Nigeria are missing three key elements as they get ready to face SA
Sport
1 day ago

Rulani Mokwena ‘will be Pirates’ Fergie’

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic points to Mokwena’s age and coaching acumen
Sport
1 day ago

Real Madrid sack loser Lopetegui

Real have failed to win in La Liga since beating Espanyol in September
Sport
1 day ago

Phil Masinga urges Brockie to get past tricky challenges

‘I know from experience that it is not easy to find your footing at a big club like Sundowns‚’ says Masinga
Sport
1 day ago

Telkom Knockout: rivals, runaway victories and rare feats

Here are 10 talking points from the four games as the Soweto giants in particular seek some long overdue silverware
Sport
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Nigeria without three stalwarts against Bafana
Sport / Soccer
2.
Bok coach has a big scrumhalf poser for England ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Roger Federer hunts 100th ATP title at Paris ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Rulani Mokwena ‘will be Pirates’ Fergie’
Sport / Soccer
5.
Francesco Molinari and Rory McIlroy top draw ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Telkom Knockout: rivals, runaway victories and rare feats
Sport / Soccer

Now coach Sredojevic wants Pirates to use win to speed ahead
Sport / Soccer

Wits' coach Gavin Hunt happy that his players are unhappy
Sport

Wits coach Gavin Hunt intends to stick around in the TKO for as long as possible
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.