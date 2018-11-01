No way is Ritchie a left back, says Gavin Hunt

Keegan Ritchie cannot play left back to save his life, says coach Gavin Hunt of the Bidvest Wits player who has played left back for most of his career.

Hunt has switched Ritchie from left back to central midfie ld ‚ where the former Moroka Swallows‚ Kaizer Chiefs‚ Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United player has impressed while partnering Thabang Monare.

Hunt said Ritchie should have been Wits’s man of the match in their 1-0 win against Highlands Park at Bidvest Stadium on Friday night that kept the Clever Boys top of the Premiership.

“He can’t play left back to save his life. So when I get told that I don’t know what I’m doing — ‘what are you doing‚ are all the other coaches wrong?’ — I say‚ ‘Well‚ maybe they are. Maybe I’m right’‚” Hunt said.

“He’s been magnificent in midfield. He can’t play left back to save his life. And that’s maybe why he’s had more clubs than Gary Player. But he’s a midfield player. He’s got delivery. He was our best player against Highlands — he should have won man of the match.

“He was calm. Besides the goal [scored after his free kick] he passed the ball‚ he kept the shape well.”

Ritchie has been taken under the wing of former Bafana Bafana left-footer‚ and one of Hunt’s Wits assistant coaches‚ Dillon Sheppard.

“I got Dillon Sheppard at 17 [at Seven Stars in 1997]. They said he’s a left back. I said‚ ‘He’s not a left back, he’s a centre midfielder. When he goes to centre midfield he can pass it‚ or left wing’‚” Hunt said.

Wits travel to Pietermaritzburg to meet Maritzburg United in their Telkom Knockout quarterfinal at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 8.15pm).